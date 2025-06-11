- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
N. Korean leader Kim sends message congratulating Putin on Russia Day
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, the North’s state media reported Wednesday.
North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol “respectfully” conveyed Kim’s message to the relevant official at the Russian foreign ministry, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Russia Day, which falls in June 12, is a national holiday that marks the 1990 adoption by the Russian parliament of the declaration of state sovereignty of the present-day Russian Federation.
Details of Kim’s letter were not disclosed, but the message likely reaffirmed the North’s commitment to advancing their bilateral relations based on the treaty signed by the two leaders in June last year.
In his previous message to Putin on Russia Day last year, Kim called their bilateral ties “a strategic asset” for both countries, reaffirming the North’s steadfast commitment to advancing the relationship “in line with the demands of the new era.”