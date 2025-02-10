Music video for Stray Kids’ ‘God’s Menu’ tops 500 mln views

The music video for “God’s Menu” by Stray Kids has garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

Released in June 2020 as the lead track of the group’s first studio album, “God’s Menu” hit the 500 million mark Sunday night, according to the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment.

It is the first music video by a fourth-generation K-pop boy group to achieve the milestone, the company added.

Two days earlier, the group’s 2021 hit “Thunderous” exceeded 400 million views.

Composed by the group’s in-house producing team of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, “God’s Menu” gained immense popularity for its addictive melody, unique lyrics and experimental stage performance.

Since August 2024, the eight-piece group has been on the “dominATE” world tour, performing in 34 countries and regions around the world, including Latin America, Japan, North America and Europe.

The tour is expected to draw 2.2 million fans, making it the largest single tour in K-pop history.