(Movie Review) ‘The Devil You Know’ ponders good vs. evil to mixed results

The crime thriller “The Devil You Know” begins with a simple, yet fundamental question that many have likely explored: Are human beings inherently born good-natured or evil-minded?

Rather than inviting audiences on a journey to seek their own answer, the film appears to draw a definitive line between these two opposing philosophies, seemingly leaving nothing to the imagination. Or perhaps, that was merely the initial or apparent intention of director Hyun Woo-sung.

Successful online English teacher Yoo-jung, portrayed by Han Chae-young, believes in the inherent goodness of human beings. She often maintains that anyone, no matter who they are, will eventually turn out to be good when given the opportunity and time.

One day, Yoo-jung, married with a high school daughter and characterized by her unsuspecting and naive nature, is introduced to Sun-hee via a mutual acquaintance. What should have been merely a business meeting, however, takes a nightmarish turn after a day involving heavy binge drinking.

Overnight, she became prey, caught in the web of an evil man who would stop at nothing to control her and thrust her into a living hell by gaslighting and blackmailing her.

Fortunately Kang-soo (Jang Eui-soo), a close friend from Yoo-jung’s past, enters the picture to help rescue her. His own traumatic past has made him distrustful of people, and he quickly senses something is amiss in Yoo-jung’s relationship with Sun-hee.

The film touches on various chilling social problems, such as date abuse and the traumatic effects psychological manipulation, like gaslighting, has on people in close relationships. It also highlights how escaping such predatory situations where individuals become prey is far more difficult than one might expect.

The execution of the narrative, however, falters due to an insufficient portrayal of each character’s story and feelings, missing a good opportunity to serve as a powerful and effective vehicle for insight and social commentary.

The film marks the feature debut for director-actor Hyun and actress Han’s first project in eight years following her role in “The Star Next Door” (2017).

Model-turned-actor Jang Eui-soo shines in the film, delivering a promising performance that brings notable depth to a character simmering with deep, seething rage under an outwardly calm demeanor.

“The Devil You Know” is set for local premiere on Friday.