(Movie Review) ‘Omniscient Reader’ levels up for fans, leaves newcomers lost

The upcoming action fantasy “Omniscient Reader: The Prophet” offers a refreshing and awe-inspiring cinematic experience, boasting a format rarely seen in Korean cinema.

The movie follows Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, who is the sole reader of a fictional series that suddenly comes to life on the day its decadelong serialization ends.

Unhappy with the series’ conclusion, Dok-ja messages the author to complain, saying the ending is “the worst.” To his surprise, he instantly receives a reply suggesting he write his own ending.

Soon after, the subway train he is riding suddenly transforms into the backdrop of the fantastical world from the novel. He is thrust into an alliance with the novel’s protagonist, Joong-hyuk (Lee Min-ho), and a diverse group of allies — some from his original reality and others from the novel itself — to rewrite the story’s predetermined conclusion.

A still, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, from “Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

As a major adaptation of the beloved web novel and webtoon, the film has been highly anticipated since production was announced. Excitement is particularly high among fans eager to see the source material brought to the big screen. Adding to the buzz is producer Won Dong-yeon, whose company, Realize Pictures, was the creative force behind the blockbuster “Along with the Gods” series.

A potential draw for viewers is the film’s familiarity with role-playing video games and the complex fantasy world of its source material — the original novel and webtoon series.

The movie masterfully brings the virtual world, often experienced in video games, to life on screen with impressive computer graphics. It immerses viewers, making them feel like they’re actively in the game, completing a series of “quests” to advance and earning coins after conquering each round to buy powerful weapons and upgrade their skills.

On the flip side, however, the film’s distinctive characteristics may pose a challenge for those unfamiliar with the source material or the conventions of gaming. The intricate world and mechanics might initially feel confusing or overwhelming.

The film would have been far more accessible had it invested more effort in lowering the steep learning curve for non-fans, perhaps by better explaining its unique format and core gaming rules.

A still, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows Joong-hyuk, played by Lee Min-ho, from “Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Having said that, the film’s core message is consistently clear: the importance of mutual support during difficult times. Fortunately, this message resonates throughout the entire running time.

But then again, some of the key characters’ narratives lack depth, a flaw particularly evident with Joong-hyuk. He is portrayed as a one-dimensional figure, defined by little more than immense power and a cynical attitude. Despite being one of the story’s two main pillars, his character fails to make a strong impact, and his potential seems to be squandered as he contributes little of substance to the narrative.

“Omniscient Reader: The Prophet” is set for release next Wednesday.