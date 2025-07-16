Monsta X attributes 10-year run to close-knit teamwork

Boy band Monsta X on Wednesday attributed its decade-long run to the family-like bond and shared sense of purpose among its members, as the group marked 10 years since its debut.

“I’ve spent more time with my bandmates than with my own brother who lives abroad,” member Minhyuk said during a press conference held in Seoul to mark the anniversary. “I truly consider them my brothers — though my real brother might feel a bit left out.”

Fellow member Joohoney echoed the sentiment, saying the group’s bond is so strong that “we can even predict what clothes the others will wear the next day.”

“Above all,” he added, “it’s our shared love and passion for what we do that’s brought us this far.”

Monsta X debuted in 2015 and has since built a global fanbase with its intense and powerful stage performance and hits such as “Trespass,” “Dramarama,” “Shoot Out,” “Love Killa,” “Alligator” and “Gambler.”

The group paused its activities as members began their mandatory military service in succession, starting with the eldest member, Shownu, in 2021. In May last year, the group reunited with all members, except for the youngest, I.M, having completed their service.

Hyungwon said the members appeared more mature and charismatic after returning from military service. “At the same time, I was surprised to see that their passionate attitude toward practice hasn’t changed,” he added.

Highlighting a noticeable shift, Joohoney said, “In the past, we used to greet each other casually, just saying ‘Hey.’ But after returning from military service, we sometimes salute each other, shouting the slogans of the units we served in.”

When asked about his plans for military enlistment, I.M said he would serve when called upon by the state.

Returning as a full group, the sextet will hold its “Monsta X Connect X” concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Friday to Sunday, in celebration of the anniversary.

During the shows, the first of its kind in three years, the group plans to reflect on its decadelong journey together with fans.

“We focused more on what our fans would want to see, rather than the performances we personally wanted to do,” Hyungwon said, adding that the setlist was curated to reflect the group’s 10-year journey in response to fans’ wishes.

The band also revealed plans to release a new album in early September. The members said they have finished recording and are currently preparing for the album’s release.

“We had several contenders for the lead single, but they all ended up as B-side tracks — which shows just how solid the entire album is,” Joohoney said, hinting at the album’s quality.

The members also shared their thoughts on celebrating their 10th anniversary.

“When we had just debuted, the idea of marking a 10th anniversary felt distant. Now that we’re actually here, it still feels unreal,” I.M said. “As time goes by, my gratitude toward our fans only grows stronger.”

When asked about the most memorable moments, Kihyun recalled, “I remember our first performance of ‘Trespass’ on a TV music show. I was kneeling down, and the iron bars rose in front of me — it’s such a vivid memory that I can picture it even with my eyes closed. I think it’ll stay with me for the rest of my career.”

Minhyuk added, “Of course, big stages were memorable, but what stands out the most for me is the small fan meeting we held at a park right after appearing on a TV music show. We sat on the ground together and chatted closely with fans. Those intimate moments remain truly special.”

The group expressed heartfelt gratitude to its devoted fandom, called “Monbebe,” for its unwavering support over the years.

“I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to Monbebe for consistently supporting our music throughout the decade,” Hyungwon said.