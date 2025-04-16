Missing worker found dead in construction collapse site

A worker was found dead six days after having been missing in the collapse of a subway construction site, rescue workers said Wednesday.

The construction site for the Sinansan Line collapsed Friday, causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several buildings.

Rescue workers had been working almost around the clock to find the 50-something worker who was the only person still missing after the accident.

Workers had dug 21 meters into the ground, with the total depth of the construction site being 34.5 meters, according to the Gyeonggi Fire Service.

They also removed some 300 tons of soil and sand overnight after creating a passage to the bottom of the underground tunnel and driving in a small excavator.

Firefighters said they searched the interior several times with the help of four rescue dogs.