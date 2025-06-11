Military suspends loudspeaker broadcasts against N. Korea in border area

South Korea’s military on Wednesday suspended its loudspeaker broadcasts along the border against North Korea amid prospects the new government will seek to mend strained ties with Pyongyang.

The halt came a year after the military had resumed such propaganda broadcasts in June last year in response to North Korea’s repeated launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border.

“The decision was made as part of efforts to carry out the promise of restoring inter-Korean trust and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official said.

President Lee Jae-myung, who took office last week, has vowed to suspend anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns and loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea as he seeks to improve frayed inter-Korean relations.