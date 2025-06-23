Military prosecutors indict 2 military commanders linked to martial law plot

Military prosecutors have additionally indicted two military commanders detained over their alleged roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law imposition, officials said Monday, as their detention periods are soon set to expire.

The special counsel investigating the martial law case said it was notified of the additional indictments of Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, on charges of perjury and violation of leaking military secrets and personal information, respectively.

The prosecutors also requested the court issue a new detention warrant for them and withdrew their opinion letters urging conditional bail for the two military commanders.

In the indictments, Yeo is accused of allegedly giving false testimony during Yoon’s impeachment trial and at a court martial hearing about sending troops into the National Election Commission on the night of the martial law imposition.

Moon is charged with leaking personal information in connection with plans to set up a second investigation unit of the martial law command to investigate allegations of election fraud.

The indictments came as the six-month detention period for the military commanders is set to expire shortly, with military prosecutors citing the risk of destroying evidence as the reason for their arrest warrants.