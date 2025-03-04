- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Mickey 17′ dominates Korea’s holiday box office, topping 1 mln admissions
Director Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17″ dominated the South Korean box office over the extended March 1 Independence Movement Day holiday, drawing over 1 million viewers nationwide, according to data released Tuesday.
The computerized box-office tally from the Korean Film Council showed that the Hollywood sci-fi black comedy attracted 1.04 million moviegoers from Friday to Monday.
South Koreans enjoyed a three-day break, as Monday was designated an alternative holiday for the March 1 Independence Movement Day, which fell on Saturday this year.
“Mickey 17″ is Bong’s adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7,” starring Robert Pattinson as a young, heavily indebted man who joins an intergalactic expedition as an “expendable” — a worker doomed to labor until death, only to be revived through “reprinting” technology.
“Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World” trailed far behind in second place with just 119,000 admissions.
It was followed by the Korean animated film “Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning” with 98,000 admissions and the indie drama “It’s Okay,” directed by Kim Hye-young, with 33,000.