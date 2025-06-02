Man detained for driving car into water, killing entire family

Police detained a man in his 40s on Monday on charges of killing three family members by driving a car carrying them into the sea off a southern coastal county, officials said.

The Gwangju Bukbu Police Station apprehended the 49-year-old man, identified only by his surname Ji, in connection with the deaths of his wife, also 49, and their two high school-aged sons. Police had earlier recovered their bodies from a submerged vehicle near the Jindo port, about 350 kilometers south of Seoul.

Ji is accused of intentionally driving the car into the sea at around 1:12 a.m. Sunday. Police suspect he escaped from the submerged vehicle alone without making any effort to rescue the others.

Their bodies were located on Monday evening approximately 30 meters away from the port, all inside the vehicle.

Police placed Ji under emergency detention in Gwangju, 270 km south of Seoul, about an hour after the bodies were found.

Police said they are investigating the exact circumstances of the case and plan to pursue charges of either murder or aiding and abetting suicide.