MAMA Awards to return to Hong Kong for 1st time in 7 years

CJ ENM will host its flagship global K-pop awards show, the MAMA Awards, in Hong Kong in November, the first time the ceremony will return to the city since 2018, the South Korean media and entertainment company said Thursday.

The 2025 MAMA Awards is scheduled for Nov. 28–29 at Kai Tak Sports Park, a new multipurpose stadium that can accommodate up to 50,000 attendees — four times the capacity of the event’s usual venue.

The return to Hong Kong coincides with the 30th anniversary of CJ ENM’s music cable channel Mnet. The city has previously served as the most frequent host of the awards, which have been held across major Asian cities since its inception.

“Hong Kong serves as a global hub with strong accessibility for K-pop fans worldwide,” the company said in a release. “The MAMA Awards will mark another page in its history by returning to the Chinese-speaking world after a long time.”