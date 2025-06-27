Lee’s approval rating stands at 64 pct: poll

President Lee Jae Myung’s public approval rating rose above 60 percent, just about three weeks into his term in office, a poll showed Friday.

In the Gallup Korea survey of 1,004 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, 64 percent of the respondents said Lee was doing a good job, while 21 percent said he was doing poorly and the remaining 15 percent were undecided.

This is the first Gallup poll on Lee’s approval rating.

Compared with the initial approval ratings of former presidents, Lee’s approval rating was higher than former President Yoon Suk Yeol with 52 percent and former President Park Geun-hye with 44 percent, but lower than former President Moon Jae-in with 84 percent.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell to 43 percent, down 3 percentage points from the previous survey, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 2 percentage points to 23 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.