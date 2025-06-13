Lee visits front-line military unit, encourages soldiers

President Lee Jae-myung visited a front-line Army unit Friday to check military readiness and encourage soldiers, his office said, following the suspension of loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts along the border with North Korea.

Lee visited the Army’s 25th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, about 53 kilometers north of Seoul, and spoke with soldiers on surveillance and reconnaissance duties, and checked the military facilities in the area.

“You play the most important role in ensuring the survival of the Republic of Korea,” Lee told soldiers. “Security is essential for the survival of our community, but because it’s so important, people tend to forget it. I hope you take pride in being entrusted with that responsibility.”

Lee stressed that preventing a fight is more important than winning one, calling it soldiers’ role.

President Lee Jae-myung (C) visits a front-line Army unit in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on June 13, 2025. (Yonhap)

“But what’s even more crucial is making sure there’s no need to fight in the first place, and that’s our job,” he said.

Lee’s remarks appeared to reinforce his inter-Korean policy seeking to ensure peace and stability through dialogue.

His visit to the unit came two days after he instructed the military to halt the anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts along the inter-Korean border.

Lee’s officials have said the measure was meant to ease tensions and rebuild trust. The North has also stopped noise broadcasts toward the South since Thursday.

Lee also praised the soldiers for fulfilling their responsibilities despite “various recent events,” apparently referring to the Dec. 3 brief martial law imposition by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“The recent events may have hurt your sense of pride as soldiers,” Lee said. “But our people believe in the loyalty of our soldiers to the people and the nation.”

“The military is completely different from that of the past. The people recognize that,” Lee said.