Lee, Trump agree to work toward mutually satisfactory tariff deal in 1st phone talks

President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to work toward a “mutually satisfactory” agreement on U.S. tariffs on American imports in their first phone talks since Lee took office earlier this week, Lee’s office said Friday.

During the 20-minute conversation, Trump also congratulated Lee on his election victory, while Lee emphasized that the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains the foundation of Seoul’s foreign policy, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

“The two leaders agreed to work toward swiftly reaching a mutually satisfactory agreement,” on South Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, the presidential office said, adding that, “To that end, they agreed to encourage tangible outcome in working-level talks.”

Lee’s first phone talks with Trump came two days after his taking office, capping months of political and diplomatic uncertainty after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted in April over his failed martial law bid.

Lee’s talks with Trump marked the resumption of top-level diplomacy with Washington at a time when the two allies face a range of pressing issues, from U.S. tariffs to North Korea’s growing military threats.

One of Lee’s immediate challenges will be reaching an agreement with Washington on tariff policy before July 8, when the suspension of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs ends. In April, the Trump administration imposed 25 percent tariffs on South Korean goods and then announced a three-month pause to allow for negotiations.

During the conversation, Trump extended an invitation for Lee to visit the United States, to which Lee responded by expressing hope that the allies would meet frequently for consultations, according to the office.

The two leaders agreed to hold a meeting at the earliest possible opportunity — either on the sidelines of a multilateral forum or through a bilateral visit — for more in-depth discussions on strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance, it noted.

The upcoming Group of Seven summit, scheduled for June 15–17 in Canada, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, set for June 24–25 in the Netherlands, are being considered as possible venues for their first in-person meeting.

During the call, Lee and Trump also shared personal anecdotes from their election campaigns, including the political challenges and assassination threats they faced, according to the office. They also agreed to arrange a round of golf together when schedules allow.

Lee’s office described the call as “friendly and casual,” adding that it helped lay the groundwork for further discussions on bilateral issues, and contributed to building trust and rapport between the two leaders.