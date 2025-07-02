Lee to hold 1st formal press conference this week

President Lee Jae Myung will hold his first formal press conference later this week to mark his first 30 days in office, the presidential office said Monday.

The press conference, scheduled for Thursday, will be held in a town hall meeting format and will address a broad range of topics, including livelihoods, the economy, politics, diplomacy and security, society and culture, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

The venue will be announced at a later time, Kang said.

“The press conference will serve as an opportunity to signal the early stabilization of the Lee Jae Myung administration, which began without a transition team, and to actively communicate the future direction of state affairs and key policy initiatives,” Kang said.

Lee took office on June 4 following a snap election, without a usual two-month transition period, after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office in April over his failed martial law bid.

This week’s event comes significantly earlier than those of previous presidents, who typically held their first formal press briefings around the 100-day mark.