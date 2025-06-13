Lee offers condolences to victims of India plane crash

President Lee Jae-myung on Friday offered condolences to the victims and bereaved families of a tragic airplane crash in India, one of the nation’s worst aviation disasters.

The Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the northwestern city of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, leaving all but one of the 242 people aboard dead.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic air accident in Ahmedabad. I offer my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the victims, their families and all those affected,” Lee posted in English on X.

“The Republic of Korea stands with the people of India during this difficult time,” he added, referring to South Korea’s official name.