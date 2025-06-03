Lee likely to push for return to Cheong Wa Dae presidential office

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who appears headed for victory, is expected to push for relocating the presidential office back to the Cheong Wa Dae compound once he takes office.

The presidential office in Yongsan was established in 2022 with the start of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol government, as part of Yoon’s campaign pledge to draw closer to the public. The Yongsan compound is located in the headquarters of the defense ministry.

On his campaign trail, Lee has signaled an intent to restore the Cheong Wa Dae compound as the president’s office.

“Cheong Wa Dae is the best. It is very old, symbolic and the most ideal location,” Lee said on a cable TV YouTube channel last month.

Moving back to Cheong Wa Dae, however, will take time given the repair and renovation work needed. For the time being, Lee, if elected, is most likely to work at the existing Yongsan compound.

Lee has ruled out using a third temporary location, saying that he wouldn’t unnecessarily spend taxpayers’ money.

It also remains to be seen whether Lee will take over Yoon’s official residence in Hannam-dong. Yoon remodeled the foreign minister’s official residence into his new presidential residence.

In a related survey conducted by three major TV stations — KBS, MBC and SBS — 58.2 percent of South Koreans said they want to see their new president back working at Cheong Wa Dae.

Support for keeping the presidential office in Yongsan came in at 15.4 percent, followed by the preference for the administrative city of Sejong in the central region at 13.9 percent.

Among the respondents, 3.6 percent chose the government complex in central Seoul, while 9 percent said they were unsure.

The former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, located on a secluded hilltop compound in central Seoul, has since been opened to the public for sightseeing visits.

The survey also showed that 36.7 percent of respondents believed the best time to hold a referendum on constitutional reform would be during the local elections in 2026, representing the largest group.

Twenty-five percent supported holding the public vote during the 2028 parliamentary election, with 10.8 percent agreeing with holding it after 2028, and 20.4 percent saying they were unsure. Those who said the referendum was unnecessary accounted for 7.3 percent.

More than 62 percent of the respondents said spurring economic growth and creating jobs will be the top priorities for the incoming government.