Lee Jung-hoo’s triple streak fuels Giants’ 7th straight victory

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants continued his strong form, hitting triples in back-to-back games and helping his team notch a seventh consecutive win.

Starting as the leadoff hitter and center fielder in a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Wednesday (U.S. time), Lee went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs, slightly raising his season batting average from .274 to .275.

His only hit of the game came in the top of the third inning. With the Giants already leading 2-0, Lee faced Rockies’ left-hander Kyle Freeland and sent an inside fastball deep into right field for a triple.

He later came home on a sacrifice fly by teammate Willy Adames. Though the fly ball wasn’t deep, Lee’s aggressive baserunning allowed him to score before the ball reached home.

In addition to his triple, Lee drew two walks, reaching base three times and scoring each time.

His final run proved especially crucial. Leading off the top of the ninth with the Giants holding a slim one-run lead, he drew a walk and later scored on a series of hits by his teammates, helping San Francisco secure a 10-7 victory.