Lee Jung-hoo smacks MLB-leading 11th double in Giants’ win

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants is back atop the major league leaderboard after hitting his 11th double in his club’s latest victory.

Lee batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while also drawing two walks, as the Giants edged out the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Thursday (local time).

Lee is now batting .333/.398/.583. With evening games still to come across the United States, Lee is fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the National League.

With his 11th double hit in the bottom of the first against starter Tobias Myers, Lee pulled into a tie for Major League Baseball lead in that category with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Lee’s double left the bat at 99.6 miles per hour and cashed in Mike Yastrzemski for the Giants’ first run of the game, tying the score at 1-1.

In the top of the first, Lee turned a double play after grabbing a fly ball by Christian Yelich and throwing to first to nab Sal Frelick, with Brice Turang scoring from third on the play.

Lee drew walks in the third and fifth innings, before grounding out in the sixth inning and flying out in the eighth inning.

The Giants took three out of four games versus the Brewers at home and improved to 17-9 for the season.