Lee Jung-hoo enjoys another productive day for San Francisco

It was yet another productive day in the office for Lee Jung-hoo, the San Francisco Giants outfielder enjoying the best month of his major league career.

Lee batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Giants defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday (local time).

The Giants put up a four-spot in the top of the first inning, and Lee, their No. 3 hitter, sparked that early rally with his RBI single off starter Aaron Nola. Lee pulled a low-and-away changeup into right field to drive in Willy Adames, who had doubled with one out in the inning.

Lee later scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Wilmer Flores.

After flying out to center field in the top of the second, Lee hit his major league-leading 10th double of the season off Nola in the fifth inning. Matt Chapman cashed him in with a single that put the Giants up 5-4.

Facing reliever Jose Ruiz in the sixth, Lee picked up his second RBI of the game with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Lee flied out to center in the seventh, another four-run inning for the visitors.

With the Giants up 11-4, Lee came up one last time with two outs in the ninth and grounded out to second.

For the season, Lee is batting .338/.395/.647 in 17 games. Wednesday was Lee’s second straight multihit game and his fifth such game in April.

After the Giants’ game ended, Lee found himself eighth in the majors in batting average, sixth in slugging and eighth in on-base plus slugging (1.042).