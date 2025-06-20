Lee, Ishiba exchange SNS messages in each other’s language following 1st summit

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba exchanged social media messages in each other’s language following their first summit meeting in Canada, in the latest sign of their commitment to maintaining close communication.

Lee on Wednesday shared a post on platform X in both Korean and Japanese reflecting on his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Ishiba held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday.

In the post, Lee emphasized the need to build “future-oriented” relations with Japan.

According to a presidential official, Lee personally directed the message to be translated into Japanese.

On Thursday, Ishiba responded with a message of his own on X, recounting the summit with Lee and posting it with a Korean translation.

In his post, the prime minister said he would continue close communication with the South Korean government and pledged to coordinate closely on North Korea-related issues with both South Korea and the United States.