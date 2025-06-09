Lee instructs thorough probe for answers over deadly crush in 2022

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday ordered his aides to help a special investigation committee conduct a thorough probe that looks for answers over a crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people in 2022.

Lee’s instruction came as the government began accepting applications earlier in the day for support funds for victims of the tragedy, which claimed 159 lives in the Itaewon nightlife district on Halloween weekend.

Although tens of thousands of people had been anticipated to gather on the night of the deadly crush, only some 130 police officers were assigned to the district.

Lee instructed for support to the special investigation committee into the incident to ensure their activities are conducted in a swift and thorough manner, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

“The Lee Jae-myung government will carry out the state’s responsibility to the fullest and do its best to protect the lives and safety of the people,” she said.

Lee also promised “unsparing” support for the victims of the crowd crush, Kang said.

“Provide unsparing support so that the wishes of bereaved family members and victims are fully reflected,” Lee was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.