Lee, Indonesian president agree to bolster economic, defense cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed Monday to deepen cooperation in trade, technology and the defense and arms industries, the presidential office said.
In their first phone call since Lee’s inauguration earlier this month, the two leaders discussed ways to further advance the Special Strategic Partnership established between the two countries in 2017.
“The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening strategic cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade and investment, advanced future industries driven by digital and green transitions, as well as the defense and the arms industry,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.
During the conversation, Lee invited Prabowo to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set to take place later this year in South Korea’s Gyeongju.
The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication and work together to further develop bilateral ties and contribute to regional peace and stability, according to the office.