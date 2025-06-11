Lee, Czech PM agree to expand economic cooperation following nuclear plant deal

President Lee Jae-myung said South Korea’s recent nuclear plant export deal with the Czech Republic has laid the ground for expanding bilateral economic cooperation during his phone call with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Wednesday.

In their first official conversation, Lee and Fiala welcomed the signing of the final contract for the nuclear power plant construction project and expressed hope that the project would serve as a cornerstone for deeper economic ties, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

“The leaders committed to working closely to broaden this collaboration beyond nuclear energy to include high-tech industries, infrastructure and energy, aiming for comprehensive cooperation across a wide range of sectors,” Kang told reporters.

On June 4, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. signed the final contract to build two nuclear power plant units in the Czech Republic’s Dukovany plant, following the lifting of a court injunction that had blocked the deal.

The deal, estimated at 26 trillion won (US$18.6 billion), marks South Korea’s first overseas nuclear power plant contract since 2009, when the country secured a deal to build the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

President Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)

During the 20-minute call, Lee asked for the Czech government’s support for approximately 100 Korean companies operating in the European nation and invited Fiala to visit South Korea, while the prime minister responded by expressing gratitude, Lee’s office said.

Fiala said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he congratulated Lee on his election victory and the “successful handling” of South Korea’s political crisis.

“Our discussion focused mainly on economic cooperation, particularly in connection with the completion of the Dukovany nuclear power plant. We agreed that nuclear collaboration has become a cornerstone of our bilateral relations and that the project will benefit both Czech and Korean industry,” Fiala said.

Fiala added he and Lee discussed the deepening of economic ties, and the security situation in both Europe and the Korean Peninsula.

It marks Lee’s fourth phone call with a foreign leader since taking office last week, following his conversations with leaders of the United States, Japan and China.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the Czech Republic, and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership.