Lee certain to win presidential election

Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung was certain to win the presidential election as the vote count surpassed the halfway point Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside his home in Incheon, west of Seoul, Lee said that though it was still early, he expressed his respect at “the people’s great decision.”

“I will do my best to fulfill the big responsibility and mission given to me so as not to fall short of our people’s expectations,” he said, before bowing with his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, and boarding a car together to head to Seoul’s Yeouido, home to the National Assembly.

With 50 percent of ballots counted, Lee of the liberal DP had won 48.99 percent of the vote against conservative People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo’s 42.64 percent. Trailing in third place was Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party with 7.33 percent.

Broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS projected a certain win for Lee Jae-myung in the snap election triggered by the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.