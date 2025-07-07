- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Lee calls for measures to prevent industrial accidents
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday urged the government to come up with measures to prevent industrial accidents, following a series of recent industrial accidents, the presidential office said.
Lee made the call after a 52-year-old worker, who had gone missing while inspecting a wastewater pipeline inside a manhole in Incheon, west of Seoul, was found dead earlier in the day.
“President Lee sternly instructed the government to prepare extraordinary measures to stop the recurring occurrence of industrial accidents and deaths in the workplace,” Lee Kyu-yeon, presidential secretary for public relations, told reporters.
Lee emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect the lives and safety of workers, directing relevant ministries to overhaul on-site safety management and reinforce preventive oversight and supervision, the secretary said.