Lee calls for measures to curb inflation

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday instructed the government to come up with measures to curb inflation to ease economic burdens on the people.

Lee made the remark during the second meeting of the emergency economic task force with presidential aides and government officials, which was held to discuss an additional supplementary budget aimed at boosting sluggish domestic demand.

“As the inflation issue is causing too much pain for the people, I want you to assess the current situation and prepare possible measures,” he was quoted as saying.

Lee also addressed concerns over the recent price hikes in everyday goods, such as instant noodles, urging the relevant ministries to prepare inflation control measures.