Lee belts 3rd triple of the season in return from back pain

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo has hit his third triple of the season in his first start since returning from injury.

The South Korean player had been out of the starting lineup for two games due to what the team described as minor back pain.

He returned to the lineup as the leadoff hitter and center fielder in a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday (U.S. time), going 1-for-5 with two runs scored. His season batting average now stands at .274.

The triple, hit off Rockies’ left-handed starter Carson Palmquist in the first inning, traveled 415 feet and would have cleared the fence for a home run in most Major League Baseball parks. Lee later scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilmer Flores.

Lee didn’t collect any more hits in the game, but the Giants rallied for a 6-5 comeback victory.

The Giants secured the win by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning, capped by a go-ahead RBI single from Mike Yastrzemski.