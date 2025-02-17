Late actress Kim Sae-ron left no note: police

Late actress Kim Sae-ron left no note and her death will be ruled a suicide, police said Monday.

The 24-year-old was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday afternoon.

“We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide,” a police official told reporters.

Kim gained fame after appearing in films such as “The Man from Nowhere” and “The Neighbors,” but her career took a hit following a DUI incident in 2022.