Lackluster S. Korea fail to rise to occasion in E. Asian football tournament

With a chance to win their first East Asian men’s football title in six years on home soil, South Korea failed to rise to the occasion Tuesday night against Japan.

South Korea barely made a dent in losing to Japan 1-0 in the teams’ final match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Japan won their second consecutive EAFF title with nine points, having earlier defeated Hong Kong and China. South Korea had beaten those two same teams to begin the four-nation competition and also had to get past Japan for the EAFF crown.

Playing in front of 18,418 fans, by far the largest crowd of the tournament that had struggled to generate much buzz, South Korea came up empty despite finishing with superior ball possession numbers.

South Korea were unlucky, too, as Na Sang-ho hit the far post from the left side of the box on a counterattack opportunity in the seventh minute. Instead of taking an early lead, South Korea conceded what turned out to be the match’s only goal in the very next minute.

Ryo Germain volleyed home a seemingly innocuous cross by Yuki Soma. Germain didn’t initially appear to have much space for a shot, but when defender Lee Tae-seok was late putting his body on him, the Japanese forward made no mistake in scoring his tournament-best fifth goal.

Japan kept creating turnovers in the attacking zone with their high pressing. South Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo and the defenders in front of him often seemed flustered by pressure from Japanese forwards and failed to make clean outlet passes on several occasions.

The momentum shifted a bit in South Korea’s favor after the restart. The home team dominated ball possession for the final 45 minutes but they couldn’t translate that into any goal.

It wasn’t until the 84th minute that South Korea had their first shot on target, and it ended up being the team’s closest call.

Substitute Lee Ho-jae, playing in just his third international match, launched an acrobatic volley as he fell to the pitch, but goalkeeper Keisuke Osako made a crucial diving stop.

Lee’s header in the dying seconds of the match went wide left of the target, as South Korea suffered their third straight loss against Japan.

South Korea finished with nine shot attempts to Japan’s four.

Lee said he was happy with the way South Korea pushed Japan hard in the second half, his missed opportunities notwithstanding. After scoring his first goal against Hong Kong on Friday, Lee said he came into Tuesday feeling more confident.

“I tried to exploit space behind their defense and use my physicality to create chances,” Lee said. “I felt confident I could get the job done against Japan. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to finish my chances.”

With his performance at the EAFF tournament, Lee has thrown his hat into the ring in the competition for a spot for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

“Now I will go back to my club and try to work on my weaknesses,” the Pohang Steelers forward said. “I will try to score as much as I can and be more aggressive.”

Na, who found the woodwork with South Korea’s first chance of the match, said he will try to take some positives from the loss.

“I think we absolutely dominated Japan, and it will help us get ready for our next set of matches,” said Na, one of three South Korean players here based in Japan’s J League. “We know J Leaguers are great with finer details of the game and play well as a team. But we demonstrated many of the same strengths today and I think we proved that we won’t be pushed around by J League players.”

Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who served as captain during this tournament, said the loss will stay with him a while because he should have stopped Germain’s shot and the pendulum swung the other way after he conceded that goal.

“We controlled the match in the second half. And I think we should be able to beat them the next time,” Jo said. “I absolutely loved our preparation for this match, and it’s a shame we didn’t get the result we wanted. I’m really proud of the way we battled. I will try to forget about the past and look forward to the next one.”