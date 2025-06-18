- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Korean noir ‘Mercy For None’ tops Netflix’s non-English series chart
The action noir “Mercy For None” claimed the top spot on Netflix’s global non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
The series garnered 7.6 million views for the week ending on Sunday, far outperforming the runner-up, “Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.” which drew 4.2 million views.
Adapted from the hit webtoon “Plaza Wars,” “Mercy For None” centers on Ki-jun (So Ji-sub) as he reenters the criminal underworld to avenge the mysterious death of his younger brother Ki-seok (Lee Jun-hyuk). Both the series and the original webtoon share the Korean title “Gwangjang,” meaning plaza. The series premiered on June 6.
Two other Korean series also landed in the top 10: “Tastefully Yours” at No. 5 and “Our Unwritten Seoul” at No. 6.