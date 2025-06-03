Korean American official tapped as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated a Korean American official as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, a post that deals with defense cooperation with South Korea and other regional allies and partners, Congress’ website showed Tuesday.

John Noh, who was previously appointed as deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, was tapped to undertake the assistant secretary role — a nomination that was submitted to Congress on Monday. He has already been performing the duties of the assistant secretary.

Before joining the Pentagon, Noh served as deputy general counsel on the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Prior to his stint on the committee, Noh was an attorney in private practice and worked on cross-border investigations.

Noh is a graduate of Brown University and Stanford Law School.