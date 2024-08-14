Don't Miss
Korean action-comedy ‘Mission: Cross’ tops Netflix non-English films chart
August 14, 2024
The South Korean action-comedy film “Mission: Cross” debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly non-English films chart, the global streaming service said Wednesday.
The movie, starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, topped the chart with 4.5 million views during the Aug. 5-11 period.
Released last Friday, the film follows former agent Kang-moo (Hwang), who now lives as a househusband while concealing his past from his wife, Mi-sun (Yum), a detective in a crime unit. When she misinterprets his secret, the couple finds themselves entangled in a massive incident together.