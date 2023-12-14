(Korea Exploring promising companies) [FutureMain] FutureMain introduces its predictive maintenance solution ExRBM at a battery cell plant in the US

[Suwon, Republic of Korea] – FutureMain Co., Ltd. ~

In September 2023, FutureMain successfully set up its optimal machine management solution for major production machinery ExRBM (Expert Reliability Based Maintenance Solution) in Ultium Cells LCC’s US plant in Rosetown, Ohio. ExRBM is a smart factory AI solution that monitors machines in real time and automatically detects and warns of any potential defaults. The company installed the ExRBM on equipment in the production line of battery cells at Ultium Cells’ Ohio plant, marking its first entrance into the US manufacturing market. Ultium Cells LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solution, a Korean rechargeable battery manufacturer, and General Motors of the United States to produce battery cells for GM’s next-generation electric vehicles.

FutureMain’s predictive maintenance solution ExRBM is an AI solution that integrates cutting-edge ICT technology and engineering big data collected over 37 years in the field of noise and vibration data analysis of machinery and equipment, enabling simple machine diagnosis and optimal management without professionals on site. It has automatic diagnostic algorithms and big data that enable it to automatically detect and notify any faults in any smart factory manufacturing facility and is securing a competitive edge on the global stage.

ExRBM, an equipment defect automatic diagnosis predictive maintenance solution, is mainly employed in power plants or industries like petrochemicals, heavy industry, energy, and battery manufacturing, where huge losses are suffered when equipment in plants goes down. Of course, the technology can be applied to other areas as well, such as the defense industry, logistics centers, automobile production processes, shipbuilding and the marine industry, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The solution is available in two types; one is on-premise and the other is cloud server-based SaaS. Furthermore, FutureMain provides other ExRBM-powered product lineups like ExRBM AR+, a smart facility maintenance platform incorporating augmented reality, and ExRBM Portable+, a portable vibration analyzer that measures mechanical data.

ExRBM, developed with FutureMain’s exclusive technology, is drawing global attention. Its technological prowess was confirmed when it won a gold medal and a special award at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva 2023 in April. In November, Saudi Aramco invited FutureMain to present the ExRBM at the IIoT exhibition GIITS 2023 in Saudi Arabia, where many companies showed interest in the solution, leading to signing technical partnerships. Such an opportunity has served as a turning point for FutureMain to expand in the Middle East. Beginning with the introduction of its predictive maintenance solution in the battery manufacturing plant in the US, the company plans to increase its presence and enter new markets, establishing itself as an essential solution for US manufacturers in their digital transition.

