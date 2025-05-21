Kim Si-woo ties for 8th at PGA Championship for 1st top-10 at major

South Korean Kim Si-woo has posted his first top-10 finish at a major tournament following an up-and-down final round at the PGA Championship in North Carolina.

Kim shot two-over 73 to close out the second major tournament of the 2025 season at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte on Sunday (local time). He ended at four-under 280 overall, good for a nine-way tie for eighth place.

Kim began the day in a tie for fifth at six-under, five back of the leader, Scottie Scheffler of the United States.

Kim took himself out of contention early with bogeys on three of his first four holes. He also bogeyed the sixth and eighth holes and made the turn at two-under for the tournament.

Kim got a shot back with a birdie at the par-4 12th and chipped in from off the green for another birdie at the par-5 15th.

He also birdied the 16th before bogeying the 17th. He then drained a 12-foot par putt at the 18th and pumped his fist in celebration.

After the tournament, Kim jumped seven spots in the world rankings to reach No. 59. By cracking the top 60, Kim also qualified for the U.S. Open, the third major of the season, set for June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Scheffler cruised to his third career major title at 11-under after shooting an even 71 on Sunday. He finished five strokes ahead of three players, including two-time major champ Bryson DeChambeau.

Kim was one of three South Korean players to make the cut at the PGA Championship, with the two others finishing far out of contention.

Tom Kim was alone in 71st among 74 players who made the cut after shooting 75 in the final round and finishing at nine-over 293.

An Byeong-hun finished dead last at 13-over 297 after posting a 76 on Sunday. He opened the tournament with a promising 69 but went 73-79-76 over the next three days.