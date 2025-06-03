Don't Miss
Kim concedes defeat in presidential election
June 3, 2025
People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo conceded defeat in the presidential election on Wednesday.
In a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Kim conceded defeat to Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, saying he “humbly accepts the people’s choice.”
“The Republic of Korea has continued to make great advances with the strength of the people, regardless of the crisis it faced,” he said. “Elected candidate Lee Jae-myung, I congratulate you.”
Kim also thanked the people for their support.
With around 85 percent of the vote counted, Lee had 48 percent of the vote compared to Kim’s 43 percent.