KickFlip channels rebellious schoolboy energy in ‘Kick Out, Flip Now!’

KickFlip, a new boy group from JYP Entertainment, expressed strong confidence in its upcoming album Monday, which it says radiates the rebellious energy of schoolboys.

“We wanted to make an album that leaves KickFlip’s mark, like stamping it down,” member Donghyeon said during a media showcase in Seoul for the group’s second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!”

“Since all members contributed to the composition and lyric writing for the album, we thought we could better convey our message to our fans.”

He also asked fans to look forward to the group’s “explosive energy” this summer, which he said would be evident in its stage performances of the album’s tracks.

The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — made a strong debut in January with its first EP, “Flip it, Kick it!,” which sold over 270,000 copies in its first week based on data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.

The group credited fans for the success. “Back then, we talked about how we should repay our fans’ support with even better performances and keep pushing forward,” Donghwa said.

Leader Kyehoon reflected on their journey, saying the experience reaffirmed his decision. “It made me believe I was right not to give up on this path.”

Set to drop at 6 p.m., “Kick Out, Flip Now!” represents the group’s bold aspiration to “kick away the mold and flip the game.” The album features seven tracks, including the lead single “Freeze,” as well as “Jekkija,” “Electricity” and “Complicated!!”

“Freeze” is a hybrid pop-punk dance track built around a ’90s-style guitar riff. Its lyrics deliver a playful message: “Let’s pause all the school nagging for a moment and just live our way — freely, just for today.”

Donghyeon, the youngest member, took part in the composition, while Kyehoon, Donghwa and Minje contributed to the lyrics.

When asked how KickFlip sets itself apart from other boy groups with similar schoolboy concepts, Kyehoon replied, “Our charm lies in our unpredictable playfulness and spontaneous energy.”

Minje added with a laugh: “We actually spoiled some unreleased content to fans without making it too obvious. But since we always joke around, they didn’t believe us even when we were telling the truth.”

In August, KickFlip will perform consecutively at two major music festivals — Lollapalooza Chicago and the Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025.

“There are so many incredible artists at Lollapalooza, so we’re working even harder to meet that standard,” Kyehoon said. “Our goal is to make ourselves known to more fans.”

Donghyeon also expressed excitement about the festivals. “It’s such an honor to be performing at huge festivals like Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic,” he said. “We’re giving it our all and preparing with tons of energy.”