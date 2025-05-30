KBO club’s CEO threatens to relocate after feuding with city

The head of the South Korean baseball club NC Dinos on Friday threatened to move the team after feuding with its current home city over stadium management in light of a deadly incident there.

At a press conference at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern city of Changwon, Dinos CEO Lee Jin-man said his club had been “treated unreasonably” by the municipal government and it put the Dinos’ survival in danger, despite the team’s best effort to “put down roots in the local community.”

Friday marked the Dinos’ return to their home stadium for the first time since March 29, when an aluminum panel fell from above a concession stand and killed an unsuspecting fan. The tragedy prompted extensive safety inspections and maintenance work at the stadium, while forcing the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club to spend over a month and a half on the road.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Changwon was criticized for shunning responsibility even though it owns the stadium. Later on, baseball fans hammered the city for dragging its feet when the Dinos were trying to determine a return date following the end of inspections.

The Dinos settled on Ulsan, northeast of Changwon, as their temporary home and played six games there earlier this month. Only after the Dinos announced Ulsan as the alternate home did Changwon scramble to prepare Changwon NC Park for the Dinos’ return. The city pressured the Dinos by claiming that their absence would hurt the local economy.

Against this backdrop, Lee touched upon the extent of discord between the Dinos and their city.

“The incident allowed us to reflect on our surroundings and the time we’ve spent here,” Lee said. “We will explore a partnership built on mutual trust. Despite a myriad of challenges, we have been trying to put down roots in the local community, but I don’t think our work has been recognized. If anything, we have been treated unreasonably. I believe the status quo isn’t the answer here.”

Lee said the Dinos won’t relocate right away and going to a new city next season “will be difficult.”

“We will need to discuss this with Changwon but I won’t give you a timeline here,” Lee said. “We will explore every possibility but I won’t name any particular city at this point. I just hope that the ball club won’t be swayed by external factors and outside interest, and that we will be able to focus solely on baseball while fans enjoy the game in a safe environment.”

Lee said the Dinos have lost about 4 billion won (US$2.9 million) for having missed so many home games already, while being on the road for so long affected the team’s performance on the field.

“We have told Changwon in specific terms that there are things the city has to do in order for us to keep playing baseball here,” Lee added. “And our request covers financial losses. We’re awaiting the city’s response but we will also look into our potential new home at the same time.”

Lee insisted he will prioritize the Dinos and their fans when making the decision on the team’s future.

“It may appear as though the team and the city aren’t seeing eye to eye, but we will not make an emotional decision,” the CEO said. “We will try to reach a reasonable conclusion. If Changwon offers specific and prompt solutions and practical options, then we will absolutely be open to discussions.”

In response to Lee’s remarks, Changwon said it will seek to “strengthen communication and cooperation” with the Dinos.

“A professional baseball club is an important local asset that can grow together with our residents,” the city said in a statement. “We will strengthen communication and cooperation with the team to ensure the Dinos’ players will play baseball in a better environment.”

Park Keun-chan, secretary general of the KBO, said the league office has also pressed Changwon to support the local ball club.

According to Lee, the KBO had previously told the Dinos that they would have “a realistic option” to relocate if they chose to.

“Teams in foreign leagues relocate for all kinds of reasons. And they do so despite some inconveniences because relocation has positive effects,” Lee said. “There are many instances that we can learn from, and we will be in talks with the KBO over a wide range of issues.”

Across the KBO, clubs pay their respective city governments annual fees for playing at local stadiums. The Dinos are said to have shelled out 33 billion won for a 25-year lease up front when Changwon NC Park opened in 2019.

Lee said he will see if the Dinos can be refunded should they choose to relocate in the near future.

“The money that we’ve already paid will not influence our decision-making process,” Lee said. “If we can improve the value of the team by moving to another city, then we will regard our lease as a sunk cost.”