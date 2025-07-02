KARD turns up the heat with bold new EP ‘Drift’

Few K-pop acts radiate fierce charisma quite like KARD. The mixed-gender quartet returns with “Drift,” its eighth EP, unleashing a raw, unapologetically sexy energy that feels both familiar and refreshingly daring.

The new release due out Wednesday marks a hard left from the group’s previous release, which embraced a softer, more easy-listening vibe.

“The last album was a break from the powerful vibe we usually do,” leader BM said during a group media interview Monday, explaining the shift. “I feel like we’ve returned with the powerful KARD that fans love.”

The album’s main track, “Touch,” is a high-energy dance song that reinterprets the Y2K aesthetic with a modern twist.

BM highlighted the song’s “cool percussion sounds, string sources and weighty synths,” which he said evoke the style of 2000s artists like Justin Timberlake.

The group’s return comes 11 months after its latest album, “Where To Now? (Part. 1: Yellow Light),” was released, a period that BM acknowledged was a long wait for its dedicated fanbase.

The album’s title posed a question that the group is still grappling with. Member Jeon So-min explained that the new album, “Drift,” is not an answer but a reflection on the process of finding its way. “We haven’t found the answer yet,” So-min said. “This album is about the process of contemplating where to go.”

The music video for “Touch” has garnered attention for its provocative R-rated content, a bold move in the generally conservative K-pop industry.

Jeon Ji-woo said there was no debate within the group about the video’s concept.

“Everyone wanted it to be a bit more intense and have some provocative points,” she said.

J.seph, however, admitted that filming some of the scenes was more challenging than he expected. “If you watch the music video, there’s a lot of twerking going on from many female dancers surrounding us,” he said. “I was supposed to receive that energy and be professional, but it was much more difficult than I thought.”

When asked about how the public — particularly the young demographic of K-pop fans — might perceive it, Ji-woo expressed some concern but hoped the concept would be understood.

So-min emphasized that the suggestive elements were not intended to be provocative but rather a “frank expression” of love.

“We wanted to express the honest, instinctive side of love,” she said. “From our perspective, it’s not that suggestive, and we think it will be easier to understand if you watch it with the song.”

As a veteran in the rare mixed-gender group space in K-pop, KARD also shared its thoughts on the recent rise of Allday Project, a new co-ed group, upon its debut last week.

“We think it’s great and cool,” BM said. “With Allday Project’s debut, KARD is also getting more exposure and being mentioned more often.”

So-min added that she believes KARD’s past success helped pave the way for the newcomers. “I think groups like them were able to debut because we left a strong impression as a mixed-gender group,” she said. “We even hoped that a separate category for mixed-gender groups would be created at music awards someday.”

When asked about KARD’s unique appeal compared with the rookie group in the co-ed scene, So-min highlighted the group’s “maturity and confidence that comes with experience.”

“Allday Project has the vibrant energy of youth,” she said. “In contrast, our performances carry a certain calmness — and within that, we project a powerful and sexy energy. I think that’s what sets us apart.”

Concluding the interview, BM described “Drift” as an album made “with the least amount of pressure.”

“It was the least difficult and the most fun,” he said. “We didn’t have much ambition, but the album turned out so well. I would be grateful if people would pay more attention to KARD.”