KARA releases new song involving all six members

K-pop girl group KARA will release a new song featuring the voices of all six members, including the late Goo Ha-ra, on Tuesday, the group’s agencies said.

“Hello,” a track from the group’s new digital single “I Do I Do” set for release next Thursday, will be prereleased at 6 p.m., according to RBW and DSP Media.

“Hello” is a ballad number centered on the word used as a greeting.

The song was originally intended for inclusion in the group’s fourth full-length album “Full Bloom” released in September 2013, but was omitted. A Japanese version was later released on Goo’s Japanese single “Midnight Queen” in November 2019.

The agencies stated that the song has recently been completed as a full-group version, incorporating Goo’s voice recorded in Korean when she was alive.

Debuting in 2007, KARA became one of the top second-generation K-pop girl groups, alongside Girls’ Generation, with hit songs such as “Pretty Girl,” “Mister,” “Honey” and “Lupin.” The group also gained a large following in Japan after “Mister” became a major hit there.

KARA effectively disbanded in January 2016 but reunited with the remaining five members in October 2022, releasing “Move Again,” a special album marking its 15th anniversary.