K-pop groups dominate U.S. CD sales in 2024

K-pop groups, such as Stray Kids, Enhypen and Ateez, dominated CD sales in the United States last year, according to a U.S. music industry report.

Seven K-pop albums ranked in the top 10 CD sales in the country for the year, the music data tracking company Luminate announced in its 2024 Year-End Music Report released Wednesday (U.S. time).

Stray Kids led the K-pop charge with its album “Ate” selling 442,000 copies, securing the second-highest spot. The group’s latest release, “Hop,” also performed well, ranking fifth with 248,000 units sold.

K-pop group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Enhypen’s “Romance: Untold” claimed the third position, selling 363,000 copies.

Ateez made a strong showing with two entries in the top 10. The group’s “Golden Hour: Part. 1″ and “Golden Hour: Part. 2″ placed fourth and seventh, selling 250,000 and 225,000 copies, respectively.

Tomorrow by Together’s “minisode 3: Tomorrow” ranked sixth with 240,000 copies sold, while TWICE’s “With YOU-th” secured ninth place.

Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” claimed the top spot with an overwhelming 1.51 million copies sold.

K-pop albums also had seven entries in the top 10 CD sales rankings in 2023.

In the “overall sales” category, which combines physical CD album and digital album sales, Stray Kids and Enhypen made it into the top 10.

Stray Kids’ “Ate” ranked 6th with 449,000 copies sold, while Enhypen’s “Romance: Untold” placed eighth with 378,000 copies.