K-pop group i-dle returns with new name, sound and style

K-pop girl group i-dle is embracing a bold transformation with its latest comeback — a new name, fresh sound and revamped image.

The change signals a new chapter for the group, which returned Monday with “We Are,” its eighth EP and first album in 10 months.

“It feels like a complete transformation, from the genres of songs to our styling,” member Yuqi said during a press conference in Seoul.

Fellow member Shuhua added, “It’s an album we made while making new attempts from head to toe, not just the music.”

Formerly known as (G)I-dle, the group dropped the “(G),” short for “girl,” after all its members renewed exclusive contracts with their agency Cube Entertainment late last year.

“I’ve wondered why ‘girl’ was in the name since we made our debut. We always talked about removing it once our name became known. I think we’ve finally found our true name now.”

Yuqi added, “Since it’s a new beginning, we wanted to rebrand ourselves starting with the name, so we made the change.”

Furthermore, unlike its previous albums that started with “I,” such as “I am,” “I feel” and “I Sway,” the new album has a name that starts with “We” for the first time, marking a fresh beginning for the group.

The album features six tracks, including the lead track “Good Thing” and the pre-released song “Girlfriend.” All members contributed to the composition and lyrics writing for tracks.

In “Good Thing,” i-dle showcased an 8-bit sound that the band hasn’t attempted before.

Team leader Soyeon, who participated in writing, composing and arranging the song, drew attention at the press conference with her striking short haircut and oversize sunglasses.

“It’s a song that brings back memories for me, as it incorporates the autotune sound that was popular around 2009-2010. I heard that younger listeners find this sound new,” she said. “The lyrics tell the story of someone who directly goes to the place where a cheating lover is.”

K-pop girl group i-dle poses for a photo during a press conference at a hotel in Seoul to promote its eighth EP, “We Are,” on May 19, 2025. (Yonhap)

Yuqi recalled feeling as if she had been “electrocuted” when she first heard the track, describing it as a fresh genre the group had never explored before.

“It made me realize that even a girl group in its eighth year can try something new,” she said.

Debuting in 2018 as (G)I-dle, i-dle has risen to the rank of a major K-pop girl group, releasing a string of hit singles each year, including “Tomboy,” “Nxde,” “Queencard” and “I Hate Being Sick.”

All five members of i-dle agreed that they became even stronger and closer during the contract renewal process.

“Honestly, we fight a lot and make up, but I still think it was the right decision to stay together as a team. I can make music because these members are here,” Yuqi said.

Minnie added, “We’ve become more solid after rebranding.”

When asked about the band’s future direction following their contract renewal, Soyeon said, “As we renewed our contracts, we promised to pursue a wide range of music for a long time. We want to be artists who feel natural in any genre, whether it’s a pure song, trendy band-style music or a seasonal spring song.”