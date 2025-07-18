Р»В©вЂќРјСњС‘Р»В°В°Р»вЂћв‚¬
Home   >   Entertainment   >   K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half

K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half

July 18, 2025

K-pop idol groups accounted for half of the top 10 best-selling physical albums in the United States during the first half of this year, according to a report from U.S. entertainment industry tracker Luminate.

Stray Kids’ “HOP” ranked second overall with 149,000 equivalent album units sold, followed by Enhypen’s “Desire: Unleash” in third with 145,000 units and Ateez’s “Golden Hour: Part. 3″ in fourth with 116,000 units.

Seventeen’s “Happy Burstday” placed seventh with 79,000 units, while Le Sserafim’s “Hot” came in ninth with 73,000 units sold.

“HOP” and “Desire: Unleash” ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively on the U.S. Top 10 CD Albums chart, which includes both physical sales and digital album downloads.

On the Global Top 10 most-streamed songs, “APT.,” a collaboration between K-pop group BLACKPINK and global pop icon Bruno Mars, ranked second with 1.6 billion streams.

Boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)