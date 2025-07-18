K-pop acts dominate U.S. physical album sales in 1st half

K-pop idol groups accounted for half of the top 10 best-selling physical albums in the United States during the first half of this year, according to a report from U.S. entertainment industry tracker Luminate.

Stray Kids’ “HOP” ranked second overall with 149,000 equivalent album units sold, followed by Enhypen’s “Desire: Unleash” in third with 145,000 units and Ateez’s “Golden Hour: Part. 3″ in fourth with 116,000 units.

Seventeen’s “Happy Burstday” placed seventh with 79,000 units, while Le Sserafim’s “Hot” came in ninth with 73,000 units sold.

“HOP” and “Desire: Unleash” ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively on the U.S. Top 10 CD Albums chart, which includes both physical sales and digital album downloads.

On the Global Top 10 most-streamed songs, “APT.,” a collaboration between K-pop group BLACKPINK and global pop icon Bruno Mars, ranked second with 1.6 billion streams.