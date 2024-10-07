K-drama classic ‘Winter Sonata’ returns as remastered film in Japan

The Korean romantic drama “Winter Sonata” will be released in Japan as a remastered movie, its production company said Monday.

Pan Entertainment said the decision marks the 30th anniversary of the drama’s release in Japan and responds to requests from its Japanese distributor and fans. It plans to release the film next year.

The show’s original director, Yoon Seok-ho, will participate in the remastering process, which includes upgrading the picture quality to 4K, adjusting the color and re-recording the original soundtrack with an orchestral arrangement.

“Winter Sonata,” starring Choi Ji-woo and Bae Yong-joon, originally aired on KBS 2TV from Jan. 14 to March 19 in 2002, with an average rating of 23.1 percent. It became a sensational hit in Japan the following year, igniting widespread enthusiasm for Korean content and playing a pivotal role in the rise of the Korean Wave there.