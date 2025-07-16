Justice minister nominee pledges speedy prosecution reform

Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho vowed Wednesday to accelerate reforms aimed at separating the prosecution’s investigative and indictment functions, saying it is an “unavoidable” trend.

In a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Jung said the reform initiatives intended to reduce the concentration of power within the prosecution have been discussed since as early as 2004, saying it should be “completed as soon as possible.”

The five-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party said the separation of the prosecution’s powers is an “unavoidable” step forward.

“However, the separation process must be carefully designed to protect citizens’ rights and uphold the principle of checks and balances between investigative agencies,” he said.

When asked whether he would consider revoking the indictment of President Lee Jae Myung, Jung — a close aide to Lee — responded that it would be inappropriate to intervene in specific cases, as doing so could lead to “political misunderstandings.”

Since Lee took office in early June, trials involving alleged violations of the election law and other criminal cases have been suspended by courts, in accordance with constitutional provisions that bar the criminal prosecution of a sitting president.