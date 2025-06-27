July deadline for reciprocal tariffs could be extended: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration could extend its pause on reciprocal tariffs, which is set to expire next month, a White House spokesperson said Thursday, as South Korea and other countries continue talks with Washington to avoid or minimize the impact of the new tariffs.

Karoline Leavitt made the remarks as Trump’s suspension of reciprocal tariffs, including 25 percent duties on South Korea, is set to end on July 8. Seoul has been trying to reach a deal with the Trump administration over tariffs and other related issues before the pause expires.

“Perhaps it could be extended, but that’s a decision for the president to make,” Leavitt told a press briefing.

On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs intended to match what other countries impose on U.S. goods. The steep tariffs took effect on April 9, but Trump paused them for 90 days that same day to allow for negotiations.

Earlier this month, Trump signaled his openness to extending the pause but said that an extension might not be necessary.

Meanwhile, Trump said his administration signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday.

“We just signed with China yesterday … just signed with China,” he said during a White House event on a spending bill.

He did not elaborate on the deal but stressed that the U.S. is “starting to open up China.”

He also said that a deal is coming up “maybe with India.”

The president reiterated that the U.S. won’t make deals with “everybody.”

“We are just going to send them a letter saying, ‘Thank you very much. You are going to pay 25, 35, 45 percent.’ That’s the easy way,” he said, apparently signaling that his administration wants to accelerate trade talks.