Juhaknyeon quits The Boyz due to ‘personal issue’: agency

Juhaknyeon, a member of The Boyz, has left the K-pop group and terminated his contract with his agency over a “personal issue,” the agency said Wednesday.

One Hundred Label, the group’s management agency, said in a statement that it had suspended Juhaknyeon’s activities immediately upon learning of the issue and had since confirmed the facts.

“Taking the issue seriously, we have decided to have him leave the group and terminate his exclusive contract with us,” it said.

While the agency did not elaborate on the nature of the issue, a local media outlet reported earlier in the day that Juhaknyeon was recently seen drinking in Japan with a former adult video actress.

“We have determined that it has become difficult for him to maintain public trust as an artist,” the agency added. “As of today, Juhaknyeon will end all activities as a member of The Boyz.”

The company also pledged full support for the group’s remaining members to continue their activities without disruption.

Juhaknyeon debuted with The Boyz in 2017. The 11-member group has built a sizable fan base both in South Korea and internationally with chart-topping tracks, including “Thrill Ride” and “Maverick.”

The group joined One Hundred Label in December after parting ways with IST Entertainment.