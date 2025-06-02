Don't Miss
Jin’s ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ hits No. 2 on Spotify’s weekly global chart
June 2, 2025
Jin of K-pop superstar BTS has ranked second on Spotify’s weekly top song global chart with his latest song, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” according to the music streaming platform on Saturday.
The song rose by five notches from a week earlier. The song rose to the top spot of the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global chart for May 25, after its release on May 16.
“Don’t Say You Love Me,” the main track from the artist’s second solo EP, “Echo,” delves into the ironic complexities of a crumbling relationship, where — despite the evident breakdown — the lovers find themselves unable to easily let go due to their lingering affection.