Jimin’s ‘Who’ climbs to 12th on Billboard Hot 100
Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS has climbed back up the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart with his latest single, “Who,” despite his absence due to military duty.
According to the chart released Tuesday, “Who” ranked 12th, rising two spots from No. 14 the previous week when it debuted.
K-pop songs and albums typically reach their best rankings in the first week. The song’s ascent in its second week of release demonstrates its ongoing popularity.
“Who” is a hip-hop and R&B genre song depicting a poignant situation where the speaker misses someone he has never met before. It is the lead track of Jimin’s second solo album, “MUSE,” which explores the singer’s search for inspiration.
In addition to its Hot 100 success, “Who” topped the Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. and Digital Song Sales charts for the second consecutive week, according to Billboard.