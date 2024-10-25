Jessi again apologizes over assault of teenage fan

Rapper-singer Jessi, accused of neglecting a fan while he was being assaulted by someone accompanying her, has apologized to the victim and his family.

“I would like to express my apology to the victim and his family who suffered damage due to this incident,” the Korean American artist said on Instagram in both Korean and English on Wednesday.

“Even though the incident wasn’t caused by me, I have hurt many people, including the victim, with my wrong actions, attitude and lack of response from the time the incident occurred until now, and I made them feel betrayed and angry.”

Singer-rapper Jessi arrives at Seoul Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul on Oct. 16, 2024, for questioning over an assault case involving her fan. (Yonhap)

It marks her second apology regarding the case involving an 18-year-old fan who was assaulted after asking Jessi for a photo on the night of Sept. 29 in southern Seoul.

The fan claimed that after his request was declined, he apologized and began to walk away when the man suddenly struck him in the face.

Jessi reportedly tried to stop the assailant but quickly left the scene. She claimed it was her first time meeting the man that day, but speculation has arisen, including claims that the assailant is a Taiwanese American with a preexisting relationship with her.

Jessi posted an apology last week after the incident was reported in the media, but criticism persisted. On Friday, she terminated her exclusive contract with her agency at her own request.

“I regret it a thousand times, ten thousand times. I wish I could go back to that time. If I had taken a picture with the victim, if I had been more proactive protecting the victim, if I had gone to the police station right away, if I had made a proper apology, the victim would not have suffered like this. All of this is my responsibility,” she wrote.

She then added: “I know I can’t be forgiven with just one word. However, I’ll try to correct my mistake and help the victim recover. It’s too late, but I apologize again. I did wrong.”